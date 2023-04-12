IMF chief calls for united effort to address Sri Lanka crisis

The Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, has called for a united effort to resolve the crisis in Sri Lanka.

She also said that the IMF will support Sri Lanka at this difficult time.

Her comments came following a meeting with a delegation from Sri Lanka led by State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe.

“Excellent meeting with State Minister @ShehanSema, @CBSL Governor Weerasinghe, and the Sri Lanka delegation. The IMF is here to support Sri Lanka at this difficult time. Now it is important for everyone to come together to do their part to overcome the crisis,” she said in a tweet.

The Sri Lankan delegation is in Washington to attend the IMF-World Bank Spring Meetings. (Colombo Gazette)