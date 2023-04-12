Finance Ministers of Japan, India to announce launch of Sri Lanka talks

By Easwaran Rutnam

The Finance Ministers of Japan, and India are to announce the launch of the debt restructuring negotiation process on Sri Lanka.

The announcement is to be made at a press briefing tomorrow (Thursday) on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings in Washington.

Japanese Minister of Finance Shunichi Suzuki, Vice Minister of Finance Masato Kanda, India’s Minister of Finance Ms. Nirmala Sitharaman, and the Director General of the Treasury in France, Emmanuel Moulin have confirmed participation in the press briefing.

The creditor countries have been closely working toward a coordinated debt restructuring for Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka and the International Monetary Fund will also join the press briefing, the Japanese Ministry of Finance said.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe is expected to attend online while State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe, who is currently in Washington, is also likely to attend. (Colombo Gazette)