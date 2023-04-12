Father and son from Sri Lanka drown in Queensland waterfall tragedy

A father and son, originally from Sri Lanka, have drowned at a popular swimming spot in Queensland’s far north.

The 59-year-old father and his son, 21, got into trouble at a Crystal Cascades waterfall near Cairns just after 5pm on Tuesday.

The men were found unresponsive in the water and assessed by paramedics but declared dead at the scene. Media reports identified them as Melbourne men Sisira Gajanayake and his son Themiya Gajanayake, who were on holiday with more than a dozen other family and friends.