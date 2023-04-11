World Bank and IMF discuss Sri Lanka’s reform agenda

The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) had talks with Sri Lanka on the country’s economic reform agenda.

The discussion took place during the ongoing visit to Washington by State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe to attend the World Bank and IMF Spring Meetings.

World Bank Managing Director of Operations Anna Bjerde tweeted saying she had a good meeting with the State Minister of Finance as well as the Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka Nandalal Weerasinghe and Secretary to the Treasury K. M. Mahinda Siriwardana.

She said they discussed how the World Bank can support Sri Lanka as it implements economic stabilization, steps up social protection and revives growth.

“Had a good discussion with Anne Bjerde Managing Director, Operations – World Bank. Discussed how our reform agenda will support economic recovery. Great to note the continued support of the World Bank to strengthen the social safety nets and economic stabilization,” State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe said with regards to the meeting.

The State Minister and his delegation also met Dr. Krishnamurthy Subramanian, the Executive Director of the IMF.

Semasinghe said they discussed Sri Lanka’s ambitious reform agenda and Sri Lanka’s commitment to successfully completing the IMF program. (Colombo Gazette)