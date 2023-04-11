US calls on China to deliver on commitments to Sri Lanka

The United States has called on China to deliver on its commitments to Sri Lanka.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said she was encouraged that China — the world’s largest sovereign creditor — had agreed to provide specific and credible financing assurances for Sri Lanka, but said China and all of Sri Lanka’s creditors needed to deliver on commitments.

Yellen told reporters in Washington that she still hoped to visit China to keep channels of communication open, but gave no details on timing.

Yellen also said she would rally international partners to continue supporting Ukraine as it continues to defend itself against Russia, and to keep putting pressure on Russia to end the war through sanctions and other measures.

“Over the past year, our campaign has systematically degraded Russia’s military-industrial complex and helped reduce the revenues that Russia can use to fund its war,” she said. “This year, a central piece of our strategy is to take further actions to disrupt Russia’s attempts to evade our sanctions.”

Washington’s three-pronged approach involves improving information sharing and coordination among allies, putting pressure on companies and jurisdictions that are helping Russia evade sanctions, and shutting down specific channels used by Russia to equip and fund its military. (Reuters)