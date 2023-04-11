Sri Lanka’s sovereign lenders yet to outline debt talks plans

Sri Lanka’s sovereign lenders have yet to inform the Government how they will engage with the country to restructure its $7.1 billion of debt and whether they will form an official committee or engage in bilateral talks, the Central Bank Governor told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

The island nation aims to formally engage in debt negotiations with overseas creditors that include China, India and the Paris Club group of nations in May, after concluding a debt rework with holders of its domestic debt.

“It’s up to the creditors to decide. We are happy if there is one platform, as it would be easier to discuss and share information,” Central Bank Governor Nandalal Weerasinghe told Reuters.

“Whether they are coming together or on a separate bilateral basis, we will have comparable debt treatment,” Weerasinghe said on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund spring meetings in Washington.

As a middle-income country, Sri Lanka is not able to apply for relief under the Group of 20 common framework for debt treatments, so how the government can engage with creditors is not formally outlined.