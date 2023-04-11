Sri Lanka concerned over deteriorating situation in Occupied Palestinian Territories

Sri Lanka has expressed deep concerns over the recent escalation of violence in the Occupied Palestinian Territories, including the incidents at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the holy month of Ramadan.

Issuing a statement, the Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry said that Sri Lanka has called on all parties concerned to exercise restraint, maintain calm and take sustained measures to address the worsening humanitarian situation.

Sri Lanka also reaffirmed its unwavering support for the right of the Palestinian people to statehood in accordance with the provisions of the UN Charter and the relevant UN resolutions.

The statement said that Sri Lanka remains committed to supporting a negotiated settlement in line with internationally agreed parameters of two states living side by side on the basis of the 1967 borders, which is key to achieving long term security, peace and prosperity. (Colombo Gazette)