Sanath-led committee to probe Sri Lanka’s recent failures

A committee led by former captain Sanath Jayasuriya is to investigate Sri Lanka’s recent failures in international cricket.

Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe appointed a technical advisory committee to Sri Lanka Cricket led by Sanath Jayasuriya.

The other members in the committee includes Farveez Maharoof, Kapila Wijegunawardene, Asantha De Mel, and Charith Senanayake.

Ranasinghe said that cricket coaches and players have left Sri Lanka after expressing disappointment over various issues.

He also said that Sri Lanka lost some games which they should have won.

As a result, he had decided to appoint the committee and will enforce the recommendations of the committee. (Colombo Gazette)