Sri Lanka targets more tourists from Australia

Sri Lanka is targeting more tourists from Australia with over 10,000 arriving during the 1st quarter of 2023.

According to Sri Lanka Tourism, Sri Lanka recorded 10,761 tourist arrivals from Australia during the 1st quarter of 2023.

Sri Lanka Tourism said that Australia, as a key source market, is an important destination capable of bringing a large number of tourists to Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka Tourism Promotion Bureau said today (Monday) that it organized a highly informative and engaging Travel Agent Familiarization Tour in Sri Lanka for a group of esteemed Australian travel agents.

As Australia is a crucial market for Sri Lanka Tourism, the tour was designed to attract high-end tourists from Australia to experience the wonders of the beautiful island destination.

The tour commenced on 13th March and concluded on 23rd March 2023, providing ample time for the participants to experience the beauty and diversity of Sri Lanka. The visitors were able to get a glimpse of Sri Lanka and were more than willing to go and explore the world renowned iconic locations. The tour covered all major tourist attractions, including heritage sites, wildlife adventures, boutique hotels, beaches, and the hill country, providing an immersive experience of Sri Lanka’s unique culture and lifestyle.

Upon their arrival at the Airport, they were given a warm welcome by the SLTPB officials and also the officials of the Tourism Information Centre. They were much amazed to see the warm hospitality of the Sri Lankan people, and thereafter proceeded with the tour by also participating in a high tea reception held at the Kingsbury Hotel. They were also able to meet and strengthen good partnerships with their Sri Lankan counterparts, which they enjoyed communicating with. Dushan Wickramasuriya , Director Marketing ,SLTPB was also present in this occasion, where the visitors were given exclusive souvenirs to mark their visit.

During this tour, they were able to get a unique experience of what Sri Lanka truly was, with its iconic tourist attractions and easy accessibility of locations which makes it a 365-day destination.

They also took part in a cooking demonstration in Habarana and tasted the traditional village cuisine, which was a first time experience for them and enjoyed with relish.

The travel agents also visited the Sigiriya rock fortress and were not only mesmerized by the unique architecture and cultural splendor of the monument, but also its panoramic view from above, making it a UNESCO heritage and the 8th wonder of the world.

The Dambulla cave temple was also another historic icon which they visited, showcasing brilliant art and sculptures, with architectural splendor like no other.

All these experiences highlighted the Sri Lanka’s Uniqueness as an island paradise where it has everything that an enthusiastic traveler would want –filled with endless travel and holiday opportunities.

Nevertheless, by hosting tours as these will not only encourage more tourists to visit Sri Lanka, but also spread the positive message across the world, that Sri Lanka is open and safe, and is worth a visit, at least once in a lifetime.

With Sri Lankan Airline operating 5 direct flights to Sydney and 7 flights to Melbourne per week, along with numerous connecting flights from other leading airlines, Sri Lanka offers easy access to Australian travelers.

Up to March 2023 , Sri Lanka has been enjoying a considerable increase in tourist arrivals and overall receiving 335, ‎679 tourist arrivals from Jan to march 2023.

