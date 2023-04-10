El Podio launches to offer foodies a unique culinary experience

ElPodio is a new family-friendly restaurant in Colombo that offers food lovers a unique culinary experience. The restaurant aims to combine classic techniques with modern influences and locally sourced ingredients to create creative and delicious dishes.

The menu features numerous dishes, including succulent meat and seafood, soups, sweet options, and other specialties.

In addition, ElPodio has an outdoor cafe with eco-friendly interiors that serves a curated selection of beverages to complement the food. The restaurant also has a bakery that produces fresh and fragrant baked goods, including breads, cakes, and other sweet treats. Open from 6am to 10pm, ElPodio is an ideal option for a quick and fresh breakfast or a bag of sweet, aromatic goodies after a long day at work.

The restaurant’s modern yet cosy atmosphere is perfect for intimate dinners, special occasions, or a night out with friends and family. It features private meeting rooms, spacious AC lounges, and secluded outdoor areas that customers can book for their functions and parties. ElPodio is also the perfect place for birthday parties, as customers can even get their birthday cake directly from the ElPodio bakery. The restaurant has implemented strict health and safety measures to ensure a comfortable and safe dining experience for customers.

ElPodio is located at Royal Gardens in Rajagiriya and is poised to become a favorite among food lovers in the region, thanks to its unique blend of classic and modern cuisine, excellent service, and warm atmosphere.