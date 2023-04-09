Shehan to lead Sri Lankan delegation for IMF and World Bank meetings

State Minister of Finance Shehan Semasinghe will lead a delegation from Sri Lanka for the 2023 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) which will take place from April 10 to 16 in Washington, DC.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has assigned Semasinghe to attend the discussions, the Ministry of Finance said.

Governor of Central Bank Sri Lanka Dr. Nandalal Weerasinghe and Secretary to the Treasury Mahinda Siriwardhane will also participate in the meetings.

The State Minister said that his participation at the meeting will be a great opportunity for Sri Lanka to enhance cooperation with its international partners and ensure debt sustainability and to further the progress Sri Lanka has made towards economic recovery. (Colombo Gazette)