Sanath Jaysuriya wants positive picture of Sri Lanka to be given

Swashbuckling cricket star Sanath Jaysuriya wants a positive and not negative picture of Sri Lanka to be promoted.

He urged people to visit Sri Lanka and see its breathtakingly beautiful beaches and loving locales, Greater Kashmir reported.

Talking to media persons on the sidelines of an education event at Doon International School (DIS) in Srinagar, Jayasuriya, who is also the brand ambassador of Sri Lankan Tourism, said instead of writing about the Sri Lanka’s conflict ridden past, media persons would do well by writing about the vast tourism potential of the country and help in its economic revival.

The 1996 World Cup winner who, along with Ramesh Kaluwitharna, taught the cricketing world how to approach the power play with aggressive tactics, said he did not regret not being around to play in international leagues as he had played his innings.

“I have done enough in my cricketing career. Three years before my retirement, I played T20 cricket and IPL as well. Whatever I played I played with passion and I am happy with that,” he said.

About the economic crisis of Sri Lanka in past, he said the Country faced bad period an year ago when people wanted changed which happened in the Country after protests. “But now people in my country are looking towards a better future. Whatever happened is in history and everything is in place now,” he said.

He urged the media persons to show positive images of Sri Lanka instead of the protests that happened in the past. “I am involved in tourism as a brand ambassador of Sri Lanka and this is the best time when I can say that my country is safe and you can visit the charm and wisdom in my country. It is a safe place to travel,” he said.

Commenting on the high literacy rate of Sri Lanka, Sanath Jaysuriya said Sri Lanka was doing well in Education despite going through a difficult period in the past. “We are doing it better now,” he said.

He however complimented the Indian Education system saying that the country has a good education system given his observations during his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is the first time that I visited Kashmir (Srinagar) and I believe the education system is very good here. The schools like Doon International School Srinagar have kept the standard of education high which has given this school recognition at an international level,” he said.

He said the schools like DIS meet the international standards for which the parents of the students should be happy for getting the best facilities from the school. “This school is doing everything possible to maintain the standards and discipline as well,” he said.

Earlier, Sanath Jaysuriya interacted with the parents of the students enrolled in the school besides interacting with budding cricketers of DIS Srinagar.

“I am happy to see the enthusiasm among the students of the school towards cricket, and the commitment of the institution to foster it with full avidity,” he said and appreciated the school’s initiative to start its own cricket academy which caters to the student’s interest in sports.

Sanath Jaysuriya asked the parents to recognize the talent in their kids and encourage them to pursue it besides excelling in academics. (Colombo Gazette / Greater Kashmir)