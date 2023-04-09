President assures justice for Easter Sunday victims

President Ranil Wickremesinghe assured justice for all the victims of the Easter Sunday attacks saying legal proceedings are being processed independently and impartially, without any influence.

In his Easter Sunday message, the President pledged his unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of the country, by preventing any recurrence of such heinous acts.

“I am very much aware of the extreme pain caused by the Easter Sunday attack being still fresh in your minds, and I share that pain. I wish to reassure you that the legal proceedings related to this tragic incident are being processed independently and impartially, without any influence. The necessary groundwork towards this end has been laid, to ensure justice for all the victims. I pledge my unwavering commitment to ensuring the security of our country, by preventing any recurrence of such heinous acts,” the President said.

He also said that the Government is dedicated to realizing the aspirations of all Sri Lankans regardless of race, religion, party or color.

“I strongly believe that we can overcome these challenges in the near future,” the President said.

However, he said it is crucial that Sri Lankans unite on a common agenda that elevates beyond narrow political objectives and regressive trends, and instead paves the way for the country toward progress.

“Let us all unite and work for a brighter future for Sri Lanka,” he said.

The President also wished everyone for Easter saying Easter Sunday celebrates the ability of Lord Jesus Christ, as the Son of God, to transform lives by dispelling darkness in people’s minds and bringing hope to the world. (Colombo Gazette)