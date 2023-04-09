Catholic church seeks UN-led probe on Easter attacks

The Catholic church in Sri Lanka is seeking a UN-led probe on the Easter Sunday attacks.

Fr. Julian Patrick Perera, a secretary to the legal team of the Archdiocese of Colombo, told Vatican News that the Church is pursuing the additional legal option of requesting a UN-backed international investigation.

Fr. Perera recently presented the Sri Lankan Church’s case at the 52nd United Nations Human Rights Council, which was held in Geneva from 27 February to 4 April.

Speaking as a representative of Franciscan International, an NGO with general Consultative Status at the UN, Fr. Perera said Sri Lankan courts have delivered no criminal convictions for the masterminds of the attacks, and he called on the UN to invoke universal jurisdiction in the case to investigate the bombings.

In the interview, he admitted the difficulty of gathering evidence and contacting witnesses.

“Winning a case is a job and a half,” Fr. Perera told Vatican News. “Then again, at international level it will be even more difficult. But I think this is our Christian calling. And in our prophetic role, I believe that we have to do it.”

He noted there appears to be evidence of a cover-up, pointing to the removal of several key investigators from the case. (Colombo Gazette)