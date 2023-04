A truck rammed into 10 vehicles, including 8 three-wheelers, in Kaleliya today.

The Police said that 4 people sustained injuries in the accident.

The truck crashed into 8 three-wheelers, a car and a motorcycle along the Pasyala – Mirigama road.

According to initial reports, faulty breaks had caused the truck to lose control and crash into the 10 vehicles.

The driver of the truck was arrested following the accident. (Colombo Gazette)