Concerns raised over smear campaign targeting journalist

Concerns have been raised over a smear campaign targeting Tamil journalist Punniyamoorthy Sasikaran.

“CPJ has received disturbing reports of an online smear campaign targeting Tamil journalist Punniyamoorthy Sasikaran. Authorities must impartially and thoroughly investigate any threats against Sasikaran and ensure his safety,” CPJ said.

The smear campaign comes after he was allegedly threatened by State Minister Sivanesathurai Chandrakanthan aka Pillayan during the Batticaloa District Coordinating Committee meeting.

Sasikaran had filed a complaint with the Batticaloa Police over the alleged threat. (Colombo Gazette)