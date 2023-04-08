Brother of Brits killed in Easter attacks wants answers

By Easwaran Rutnam

The brother of two Brits killed in the Easter Sunday attacks in 2019 is determined to know who is really responsible for the incident.

David Linsey said that he and his family may never get closure but he will continue to help the people of Sri Lanka in memory of his brother and sister who died in the Easter Sunday bombings at the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo.

Speaking on the program ‘On Fire with Easwaran Rutnam’ on Daily Mirror, David Linsey said that the 2019 attacks must be investigated to the fullest extent.

Linsey was in Sri Lanka this week to support cleft clip and palate surgery training through the Amelie and Daniel Linsey Foundation.

“I just want to know the truth. I am not a politician or a judge. But it (Easter attacks) needs to be investigated to the fullest extent. Until that, it is really difficult for me to make assumptions,” Linsey said when asked about concerns raised over ongoing investigations into the attacks.

Asked if he feels that he and his family will get closure following the loss of his brother and sister, David Linsey said that it will be difficult to ever get closure.

He said that helping Sri Lanka through the Amelie and Daniel Linsey Foundation is one way to move on while the process of justice takes its course.

David also said that the terrorists must not be allowed to win and he also encouraged more people to visit Sri Lanka.

Daniel, 19, and Amelie, 15, had been eating breakfast with their father in the Shangri-La hotel in Colombo when a suicide bomber detonated his explosive device in the restaurant.

Daniel and Amelie were killed in the attack while their father survived.

David was back in the UK with his mother and youngest brother studying for his Oxford University exams.

Following the incident David Linsey launched the Amelie and Daniel Linsey Foundation and brought a team of cleft clip and palate experts to Sri Lanka this week to support cleft clip and palate surgery training in Sri Lanka.

The team attended a cleft surgery conference in Galle, and assisted with training surgeons at the new cleft lip facility in Nuwara Eliya. (Courtesy Daily Mirror)