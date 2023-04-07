Myanmar’s assistance sought to rescue 14 Sri Lankans

Myanmar’s assistance has been sought to rescue 14 Sri Lankans who are victims of human trafficking.

The Ambassador of Sri Lanka to Myanmar Janaka Bandara, met the Foreign Minister of Myanmar, U Than Swe at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Nay Pyi Taw, the Sri Lankan Foreign Ministry said.

During the meeting, Ambassador Janaka Bandara briefed the Foreign Minister about the fourteen Sri Lankans who are victims of human trafficking and presently stranded in Myanmar.

The Ambassador requested the Minister to intervene in the matter immediately, and to take appropriate actions to rescue the victims through the Myanmar authorities.

The Foreign Minister of Myanmar took up the matter of serious concern and assured the Ambassador that the victims will be rescued through the relevant authorities very soon.

Further they cordially exchanged views on matters pertaining to further enhancement of the friendly bilateral relations between the two countries.

The Secretary of the Foreign Ministry of Myanmar and the Director General Consular Affairs also attended this meeting. (Colombo Gazette)