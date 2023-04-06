Singer Launches Premium Smartphone Brand HONOR

Singer, a household name in the country’s consumer electronics and appliances industry, has announced the launch of the world-renowned Honor brand in Sri Lanka. Singer is the sole distributor of Honor in the country, under a long-term partnership with the brand. The partnership aims to bring Honor’s range of high-quality smartphones and accessories to consumers in Sri Lanka at competitive prices – led by the Honor X Series.

“We are thrilled to partner with Honor and introduce the brand to our customers,” said Mahesh Wijewardene, CEO of Singer Sri Lanka PLC. “We know that the brand’s cutting-edge features and affordable prices will provide Sri Lankan consumers with a unique mobile experience. Honor has great potential in the Sri Lankan market and we are excited to help make it a success.”

Emerging as the No. 1 Android smartphone in China, Honor is well-renowned in the global smartphone market and is one of the fastest-growing mobile brands in the world. The brand’s strengths lie in its commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction and the smartphones are known for their exceptional camera quality, battery life, and overall performance. Moreover, Honor has more than 8,500 global patent applications and employs a workforce of over 13,000 people, over 60% of whom are dedicated to Research and Development.

“We are excited to make our mark in the Sri Lankan market with Singer Sri Lanka. At Honor, we pride ourselves on delivering innovative products at an affordable price point, and we believe that our partnership with Singer will enable us to bring this ethos to Sri Lankan customers,” said Lang Guo, Country Director of Thailand, Vietnam, Australia, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, Honor.

With its exceptional capabilities and strengths, Honor has established itself as the ideal brand for consumers conscious of both quality and price, delivering products that offer great value for money. As a result, Singer is launching Honor’s X-Series at varying price levels for all consumers in Sri Lanka.

In light of the current economic climate, consumers are looking for high-quality products at competitive prices, and the Honor brand is well-positioned to meet those needs. Honor offers an unbeatable combination of quality and affordability that will resonate with the Sri Lankan market, especially in these challenging times.

Honor’s products have always maintained brand awareness and communications, thereby adding brand recall to an already attractive offering. The brand is poised for success in Sri Lanka, and Singer is excited to be at the forefront of bringing this exceptional brand to consumers.