Expect India-Russia bilateral trade to reach $50 billion, says Russian Minister

Sergey Cheryomin, head of the department for external economic and international relations of Moscow, on Wednesday said trade between India and Russia is expected to reach $50 billion or more. Cheryomin was speaking at the Russia-India business forum programme in New Delhi.

The Russian minister stressed that banks in both countries should promote trade in Rupee and Rubble.

“We have to promote trade in Rupee and Rubble as it creates a more stable platform for our companies,” Cheryomin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Sergey Cheryomin stated that there is a good prospect in cooperation between the Russian payment system Mir and the Indian payment system RuPay to boost tourism between countries.

On India’s G20 presidency, Cheryomin said India has a very good perspective in assembling different opinions and moderating the conversation between G20 countries and especially in the field of cooperation between huge metropolis.

“We think that we have good perspectives for promoting the Moscow experience for G20 cities in smart cities, safe city solutions in education and healthcare in sustainable development,” he added.

The programme, organised by Global Council of Innovation and Industry, also saw the participation of Deputy Prime Minister of Russia and seven cabinet ministers.

The Russian people who attended the event accepted that India has emerged as a big market in the past, as well as that New Delhi has also used the most digital currency in the world. (ANI)