Angoda Lokka’s buddy Athurugiriye Jeram arrested

Angoda Lokka’s buddy Athurugiriye Jeram has been arrested by the Police Special Task Force (STF).

The Police said that “Athurugiriye Jeram” was arrested in the Millennium City area in Athurugiriya.

He is said to be a close associate of notorious criminal Angoda Lokka.

The STF had revived information about Athurugiriye Jeram and arrested him in Athurugiriya.

The Police said he was wanted over a shooting incident in the Homagama area in March.

He is also linked to drug trafficking and other criminal activity. (Colombo Gazette)