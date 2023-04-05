US supporting Sri Lanka’s economic recovery

The United States is supporting Sri Lanka’s economic recovery, the US Ambassador to Sri Lanka, Julie Chung said.

She said this in a tweet promoting the US Embassy’s first Avurudu Pola/Puththaandu Sandhai which provide 40 vendors, including local and women-owned businesses, the chance to share their goods.

“Facilitating opportunities for local businesses is one way the US is supporting Sri Lanka’s economic recovery,” the Ambassador said.

The Ambassador, who was pictured in a saree, said that she really enjoyed the American Center in Colombo’s early New Year celebration where Sri Lankan youth from across the country shared cultural traditions and even invited her to join some games. (Colombo Gazette)