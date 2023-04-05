Three killed in Wellawaya accident

Three people were killed following an accident in Wellawaya involving a three-wheeler and a cab.

The Police said that a 11-year-old child was injured in the accident.

The accident took place along the Wellawaya – Thanamalwila Road in the Nuga Yaya area.

The three people killed were travelling in the three-wheeler.

The victims were identified as a 44-year-old man, his wife (42) and his father (70).

The 11-year-old child is receiving treatment at the Monaragala Hospital.

According to reports, the driver of the cab was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. (Colombo Gazette)