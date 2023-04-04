Stax Academy celebrates second class of graduands

The Stax Academy is pleased to announce its second class of graduates have completed their certification program. The initiative was created in 2022 by the global strategy consulting firm Stax LLC, with the intent to nurture young talent and provide them with unique opportunities to gain practical experience, develop leadership skills, and accelerate career growth.

Expressing his views, Ruwindhu Peiris, Managing Director of Stax LLC said, “The Stax Academy prepares graduates not just for their first job, but for a career. In today’s collaborative and fast-paced corporate world, it’s crucial for graduates to possess a global mindset and be equipped with the necessary skills to succeed. Stax Academy helps bridge this gap by providing young talent with the tools they need to thrive in the corporate arena.”

Dr. Kumudu Gunasekera, Managing Director of Stax LLC, added, “By investing in the youth, we are investing in our future. Through the latest training and exposure to global business practices, Stax is equipping future leaders with the skills and knowledge to drive innovation and growth in Sri Lanka and beyond.”

The program offered by the Stax Academy is designed to equip students with the necessary tools to succeed in the corporate world. It focuses on instilling a culture of innovation, problem-solving, and collaboration while providing participants with insights into various business functions. The program also prepares the participants for consulting and leadership roles.

Nine students from Edith Cowan University (ECU), NSBM Green University, Royal Institute of Colombo (RIC), and The Asia Pacific Institute of Information Technology (APIIT) Sri Lanka will be graduating from the program.

Two graduands from the program also shared their experience. Rakjitha Kandage from NSBM said, “The Stax Academy offers valuable insights into business functions and their impact on the final output. The program provides participants with the necessary skills to succeed in consulting and leadership roles.”

Shenali Abeysekera from RIC added, “The Stax Academy has been an amazing experience for me. The community here has been incredibly supportive, helping me expand my knowledge of the consulting world and develop new skills that I know will serve me well in the future. But it’s not just the learning that I’m grateful for; it’s also the friendships I’ve made along the way.”

The Stax Academy is now accepting registrations for the next intake in July. To learn more about the Stax Academy program and to register, please visit https://www.stax.com/staxacademy.