Sri Lanka’s envoy to Australia holds talks with Lankan born MP

Sri Lanka’s new High Commissioner to Australia Chitranganee Wagiswara had talks with Australian MP of Sri Lankan origin, Cassandra Fernando.

The High Commissioner congratulated Cassandra Fernando, MP on being elected to the Federal Parliament last year and stated that Sri Lanka is happy and proud to have an Australian of Sri Lankan origin in the Australian Parliament.

High Commissioner Wagiswara and Cassandra Fernando discussed the present political and economic developments in Sri Lanka and exchanged views on Australia -Sri Lanka relations. They agreed to explore opportunities to enhance links between the two countries.

The High Commissioner was accompanied by Deputy High Commissioner Chamari Rodrigo. (Colombo Gazette)