Secret ballot papers used to elect Ranil as President destroyed

The secret ballot papers used by Parliament to elect Ranil Wickremesinghe as President last year, have been destroyed, Parliament was informed today.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana said that the ballot papers used in the secret ballot to elect a Member of Parliament to the office of President on the 20.07.2022, have been destroyed.

The Speaker announced that the ballots were destroyed by the Secretary-General of Parliament following the procedure in terms of the provisions of Section 18 of the said Act and with the approval of the Committee on Parliamentary Business held on 24.03.2023.

Wickremesinghe was elected President by Parliament last year securing 134 votes.

MP Dullas Alahapperuma secured 82 votes while MP Anura Kumara Dissanayake secured just 03 votes.

Of the 225 members of Parliament 223 had cast their votes of which four were declared invalid. (Colombo Gazette)