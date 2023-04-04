Mahindananda claims to have list of MPs ready to cross

Former Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage claims he has a list of the names of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) MPs who are preparing to join the Government.

Aluthgamage told Parliament that there is a deep rift in the SJB.

He said that a number of SJB members, including Hirunika Premachandra, have questioned the leadership of SJB leader Sajith Premadasa.

Aluthgamage said that a number of SJB MPs are now prepared to support the Government.

However, SJB member Lakshman Kiriella dismissed the claims.

He told Parliament that not a single SJB MP will join the Government.

Aluthgamage, however, challenged Kiriella to resign from his seat in Parliament if even one SJB MP joins the Government. (Colombo Gazette)