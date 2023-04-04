Litro and Laugfs reduce gas prices

Both Litro and Laugfs announced a reduction in the price of domestic gas.

Litro Gas said that a 12.5kg gas cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 1,005 from midnight tonight.

Accordingly, a 12.5kg Litro Gas cylinder will be sold at Rs. 3,738.

A 5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 402 and will be sold at Rs. 1,502 while a 2.3kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 183 and will be sold at Rs. 700.

Meanwhile, Laugfs Gas said that it has also reduced the price of domestic gas.

Accordingly, the price of a 12.5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 1,290 and will be sold at Rs. 3,990 while a 5kg cylinder has been reduced by Rs. 516 and will be sold at Rs. 1,596. (Colombo Gazette)