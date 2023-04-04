Gujarat Titans pick Dasun Shanaka to play in his first IPL

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dasun Shanaka is to play in his first IPL after being selected by the Gujarat Titans for the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League as Kane Williamson’s replacement.

Notably, Williamson returned back home to New Zealand after sustaining a serious knee injury while fielding during Titans’ campaign opener against Chennai Super Kings.

The Sri Lankan T20I captain will be featuring in his first-ever IPL after being signed by the defending champions for his base price of INR 50 lakh. In his recent outing on Indian soil, Shanaka was in top form while leading Sri Lanka against the Men in Blue during the T20I series which concluded in January 2023, as he finished with a total of 124 runs to his name at a strike rate of 187.87.

While attempting to stop the ball from going over the fence during the first innings against CSK in the tournament’s curtain-raiser, Williamson had a terrible fall as his body pressure came onto his knees when he landed back on the ground after a jump, leading to a serious injury. The veteran Kiwi batter was taken off the field in pain and was eventually ruled out of the remainder of the tournament.

Williamson returned back home to New Zealand and was seen walking using crutches as he is set to undergo treatment for the injury. Shanaka is currently in New Zealand, leading his side in the three-match T20I series against the hosts. While the two sides have played the first game, they are scheduled to square off again on April 5 and April 8.

Gujarat Titans, after facing Delhi Capitals on April 4, will be travelling back home to host the Kolkata Knight Riders for their next contest, which is set to be played on April 9 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. They will then travel to Mohali, Chandigarh, to face the Punjab Kings in their fourth game of the league stage on April 13. Shanaka might as well feature in Gujarat’s playing combination in the game against PBKS. (Courtesy Crictracker)