Fuel quota increased for New Year festive season

The fuel quota has been increased for the Sinhala and Tamil New Year festive season.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe instructed the authorities to take steps to increase the existing fuel quota from midnight today (04) for the New Year festive season.

The President’s Media Division said that the Ceylon Petroleum Corporation has ordered and received the required stocks to increase the fuel requirement for the festival season.

Accordingly, the fuel quota for passenger three-wheelers (special) has been increased from 10-15L, three-wheelers (general) from 5-8L, motorcycles from 4L to 7L, busses from 40L to 60L, cars from 20L to 30L, land vehicles from 15L to 25L, lorries from 50L to 75L, quadric cycle from 4L to 6L, special purpose vehicles from 20L to 30L and vans from 20L to 30L. (Colombo Gazette)