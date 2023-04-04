Constitutional Council approves 3 month extension given to IGP

The Constitutional Council has approved the recommendation of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to re-appoint C.D Wickeremerathne as the Inspector General of Police for a period of three (03) months with effect from 26.03.2023.

The Constitutional Council took the decision when it met under the chairmanship of Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana.

Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena, Leader of the Opposition in Parliament Sajith Premadasa, Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva, MP Sagara Kariyawasam, MP Kabir Hashim, Dr. Prathap Ramanujam, Dr. (Mrs) Dilkushi Anula Wijesundere and Dr. (Mrs) Dinesha Samararatne were also present. (Colombo Gazette)