Bill to empower LGBTQI community presented to Parliament

By Easwaran Rutnam

A Bill to empower the LGBTQI community was presented to Parliament today.

Parliamentarian, Attorney-at-Law Premnath C. Dolawatte presented the ‘Penal Code (Amendment)’ Bill to Parliament today.

The Bill was initially submitted to Parliament in August 2022.

The MP presented the Bill as a private members Bill.

Dolawatte told Parliament today that the Government has supported moves to repeal Sections 365 and 365 A in the Penal Code.

The MP said that the Leader of the Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, had also supported the move.

He said that same sex relations are still criminalised under the Penal Code.

The MP called for policies in support of the LGBTQI community in Sri Lanka.

He said the Bill presented to Parliament today will ensure the LGBTQI community live without fear or harassment based on their sexual orientation. (Colombo Gazette)