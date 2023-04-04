Batman Christian Bale captured on SriLankan Airlines flight

Batman star Christian Bale was captured on a SriLankan Airlines flight operating between Colombo and the Maldives.

It was still not clear if Bale was visiting Sri Lanka or was on transit.

The award winning actor posed with the SriLankan Airlines crew on flight UL 115.

“We are thrilled to welcome aboard the legendary actor, Christian Bale on UL 115 of April 3, 2023. It was our absolute pleasure to have presented him a memorable Sri Lankan experience on his journey. We anticipate welcoming him again soon,” SriLankan Airlines said in a social media post.

Christian Bale is an English actor known for his versatility and physical transformations for his roles.

He is best known for his acting in the movie Batman. He also played Gorr the God Butcher, the villain in the Marvel Studios film Thor: Love and Thunder (2022).

He has received various accolades, including an Academy Award and two Golden Globe Awards. (Colombo Gazette)