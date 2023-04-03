Litro to reduce price of 12.5 kg domestic gas

Litro Gas has decided to reduce the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder from tomorrow.

The gas company said that the price of a 12.5 kg domestic gas cylinder might be reduced by as much as Rs. 1000.

Litro Gas Chairman Muditha Peiris said that the price reduction will be the biggest in recent months.

He said that the price is being reduced on par with world prices.

Peiris also said that the depreciation of the USD against the Sri Lankan Rupee also helped reduce the price of gas. (Colombo Gazette)