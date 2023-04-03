Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 141 million seized in northern waters

The Sri Lanka Navy seized Kerala cannabis worth over Rs. 141 million in the northern waters after intercepting a suspicious dinghy.

According to the Navy, the dinghy was seized during a special search operation conducted off Kankasanthurai, Jaffna.

The operation led to the arrest of 02 suspects and the dinghy loaded with over 428kg of Kerala cannabis.

The seized narcotic substance was brought to the Kankasanthurai harbour where the Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, was present to inspect them this morning (03rd April).

As per the directives of the Commander of the Navy Vice Admiral Priyantha Perera, the Navy has stepped up its surveillance operations and patrols in the sea and coastal areas belonging to the island.

Accordingly the Navy throws its full weight behind anti-drug operations to prevent the influx of narcotic substance into the island.

As an extension of these efforts, the P 423 Fast Attack Craft of the 04th Fast Attack Flotilla, attached to the Northern Naval Command, carried out the search operation off Kankasanthurai on 02nd April.

During the operation, the Navy intercepted a suspicious dinghy and found 195 packs of Kerala cannabis weighing about 428kg and 900g. The packages of Kerala cannabis had been contained in 13 sacks.

The suspects held in this operation were identified as residents of the Analathivu Island, aged 33 and 37. The suspects along with the Kerala cannabis and the dinghy were handed over to the Kankasanthurai Police. (Colombo Gazette)