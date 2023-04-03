Court to deliver verdict on Diana in June

The Court of Appeal is to deliver the verdict on State Minister Diana Gamage’s Parliament seat in June.

When the petition challenging Diana Gamage’s Parliament seat was taken up for hearing today. the Court of Appeal announced that the verdict will be delivered on 6th June, 2023.

A writ application was filed in the Court of Appeal by social activist Oshala Herath seeking an order to disqualify Gamage’s seat in Parliament.

The petition sought court intervention to disqualify Gamage’s seat in Parliament on the basis that she is a British citizen.

Gamage was being investigated over her passport, birth certificate and National Identity Card (NIC). (Colombo Gazette)