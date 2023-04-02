Sri Lanka gets tips on good governance from India

Sri Lanka is getting tips from India on good governance and has also sought assistance to establish a University of Governance and Public Policy.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe met with Mr. Bharat Lal, Director General of the Indian Institute of Good Governance, at the President’s Official Residence in Paget Road Colombo, the President’s Media Division said today.

Bharat Lal visited Sri Lanka to discuss potential ways to enhance the country’s civil service and improve government institution performance by implementing effective monitoring measures.

During the meeting, Lal shared India’s success in incorporating information technology into public service delivery, which resulted in significant progress and cost savings.

During the discussion, the President made a request from Lal for his assistance in establishing a University of Governance and Public Policy in Sri Lanka.

Also present at the meeting were Secretary to the President Saman Ekanayake and the Indian High Commissioner Gopal Baglay. (Colombo Gazette)