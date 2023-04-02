Brother of Easter attack victims to support cleft surgery in Sri Lanka

David Linsey, the brother of Easter attack victims Amelie and Daniel Linsey, is to support cleft clip and palate surgery training in Sri Lanka.

The Sri Lanka High Commission in London said that David Linsey, Founder of the Amelie and Daniel Linsey Foundation will lead a team of cleft clip and palate experts to support cleft clip and palate surgery training in Sri Lanka from 2-8 April 2023.

The team will attend a cleft surgery conference in Galle, and assist with training surgeons at the new cleft lip facility in Nuwara Eliya.

The team comprises Alison Hilary Legge, a paediatric nurse who specialises in the care of children with cleft lip and palate throughout her 30-year career; Jane Davis, a nurse with a post-graduate diploma in Head and Neck Care and ENT/Cleft Palate/Maxillofacial specialisations; Elaine Purbrick, a registered staff nurse in ENT theatres with over 20 years of experience in head and neck nursing, including maxillofacial, cleft, and ENT specialities. Other members of the team, Shahban Meherban is an anaesthetic operating department practitioner (ODP) who specialises in ear, nose, and throat and cleft surgery while Elizabeth Mayfield is a paediatric nurse specialised in general surgery, plastic surgery, nephrology, and urology.

David Linsey is also scheduled to meet Dr Seetha Arambepola, State Minister of Health.

The Amelie and Daniel Linsey Foundation was founded by David Linsey, in memory of his younger siblings Amelie and Daniel Linsey, who lost their lives in the Easter Sunday attacks in Sri Lanka.

The Foundation works to improve trauma-care facilities and training in Sri Lanka and to provide those affected with both the physical and social infrastructure to rebuild their lives. (Colombo Gazette)