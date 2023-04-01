Veteran actor Amarasiri Kalansuriya passed away at the age of 82.

Popularly known as Kalan, Amarasiri Kalansuriya appeared on Sri Lankan cinema, theatre and television.

He made his first film appearance alongside Vijaya Kumaratunga in Hanthana Kathawa.

His next film Ahas Gauwa won him a best actor award in 1974.

In 2019 he received the ‘Lifetime Achievement Award’ at the Derana Lux Film Awards 2019 for his services to the Sri Lankan film industry.

He also acted in various roles in Pathiraja’s’ Ahas Gawwa, Lester James Peiris’ Akkara Paha and Ranjith Lal’s Nimwalalla as a talented actor.

Kalansuriya accepted an invitation from H. D. Premaratne to star in the film Apeksha in 1978. His second film after the hiatus, Parithyagaya, won him more awards from OCIC and Sarasaviya.

He won Best Supporting Actor for Puja in Presidential Award in 1986. Some of the other notable films include: Tharangā, Bambaru Avith, Apēkṣhā, Anūpamā, Poḍi Mallī, Kānchanā, Parityāgaya, Sinhabāhu, Vajirā, Sakvithi Suvaya, Yasa Isuru, Doringē Sayanaya, Poojā, Poḍi Wijē, Ahas Māḷigā and Sāgarayak Mæda.

He won the Critics’ Award for his performance in Ahas Gawwa in 1974. He won the Sarasaviya Award for Best Supporting Actor in 1982 and Sarasaviya and Presidential Awards for Best Supporting Actor in 1986 for the film Pooja. (Colombo Gazette)