Bhanuka Rajapaksa scores maiden IPL fifty

Bhanuka Rajapaksa scored his maiden IPL 50 as led Punjab Kings (PBKS) charge after being invited to bat first by Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Mohali today (Saturday).

Winning the toss, KKR invited hosts Punjab to bat first. Punjab lost opener, Prabhsimran Singh, early in the second over. However, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, who came one down, had other plans and put the KKR bowlers on the backfoot.

The Lankan batter slammed a 32-ball 50 and stitched a vital 86-run stand with skipper Shikhar Dhawan for the second wicket as Punjab post 191/5 in 20 overs.

Rajapaksa brought up his fifty in just 30 balls with 5 fours and two sixes.

Before this, Rajapaksa’s highest score at the IPL was 43, which had come on his debut against the Royal Challengers Bangalore last season. (Agencies)