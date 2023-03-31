Zimbabwe preacher linked to Sri Lankan pastor stripped of title

Uebert Angel, a popular preacher linked to a Sri Lankan pastor, has been stripped of his title in Zimbabwe following allegations of corruption.

Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s biographer Eddie Cross has claimed that a so-called prophet linked to gold smuggling in Zimbabwe has been stripped of his diplomatic passport and title.

Speaking in an interview with Al Jazeera after the channel broadcast the second part of its ‘Gold Mafia’ documentary series Thursday, Cross said Uebert Angel, who was appointed Ambassador at Large by Mnangagwa, had been stripped of the title and could face prosecution, New Zimbabwe reported.

Uebert Angel, who has links to Sri Lankan “prophet” Jerome Fernando, had been accused in Zimbabwe of offering to use his status to launder millions of dollars through a gold-smuggling scheme.

However, issuing a lengthy statement Angel said that the allegations in an Al Jazeera documentary was part of a well-crafted ploy to trap the Ambassador and tarnish his image.

He also said that the people who they initially assumed were criminals that we were vetting before meeting the President, turned out to be undercover journalists.

Angel’s office said that he respects the role of journalists in society as they help to bring accountability. However, the use of “entrapment” and deception is a very poor form of journalism that mostly relies on asking leading questions and trying to put words into subjects’ mouths. (Colombo Gazette)