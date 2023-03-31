Trump likely to be arrested and charged over hush money

The details of the charges he faces have not yet been released.

A grand jury has voted to indict him after investigating a $130,000 pay-out to Stormy Daniels in an attempt to buy her silence over an alleged affair.

Mr Trump, 76, denies wrongdoing. He is the first serving or former US president to face a criminal charge.

The office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who has been pursuing the investigation, confirmed the indictment.

“This evening we contacted Mr Trump’s attorney to co-ordinate his surrender to the Manhattan DA’s Office for arraignment on a Supreme Court indictment, which remains under seal,” said the statement.

The ex-president lives in Florida and is expected to travel to New York City for his formal arrest and first hearing in court.