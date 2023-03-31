Fatym brings modern fashion into the spotlight with new retail outlet

Fatym Collection, which aims to bring clients true fashion at affordable prices, opened its flagship store at the One Galle Face Mall recently. The store was inaugurated by the Mayoress of Colombo, Rosy Senanayaka.

The brand strives to create fashion that is modern, elegant, and active to suit the modern woman of today. All the designs at Fatym Collection have been carefully and meticulously designed maintaining the highest quality and at the same time ensuring form and presence.

Fatym Zahra Guenfoud, the Founder of Fatym Collection, hails from Morocco. She moved to Sri Lanka in 2016. For Fatym, fashion means identity, the first impression that lets people recognise who you are. According to her, it portrays what choices you make, your character, and what you believe in and stands for. She believes it gives a glimpse into someone’s personality; it’s about the differentiating factor that sets an individual apart. In keeping with her love for fashion, she launched her fashion line Fatym Collection online in 2020. “The idea of starting my fashion line came up during the lockdown in 2020, when I was wondering what I can do to contribute to this nation. It was then that I realised that many of my followers on Instagram used to ask where I buy my clothes from. Many Sri Lankans have a good sense of style, and seeing a potential market, I decided to venture out into this industry as an online business,” Fatym explained.

The store is located on the fifth floor of One Galle Face, and is spacious, with shoppers given the convenience to browse, fit-on, and shop to their hearts’ content. Boasting an elegant and luxurious interior with an artistic ambience, it delivers a unique shopping experience and features a photo-worthy backdrop. The new store was officially opened in the presence of ambassadors, dignitaries, well-wishers, customers, and members of the media. The collection consists of casual lifestyle and seasonless apparel, including pants, tops, dresses, outerwear and activewear. The brand also spotlights everyday basics, and Instagram-worthy trends to inspire confidence.

Speaking about the collection, Fatym stated: “The clothes are designed to cater to the needs of fashion-forward women who love to dress elegantly with comfort. I want women to feel confident in our clothing, like their second skin. I want them to feel that they are beautiful, important, glamorous, and classy. I want them to feel that they have made a good choice and we are here to serve them to the best of our abilities. The clothing is feminine and designed to stand out from the common collections that others are providing.”

Fatym’s latest collection and styles are available at the new store and online via their website. Follow Fatym Collection on Instagram or Facebook to keep up with the latest designs. Shop at their newest store at Level 5, shop number 12 at One Galle Face.