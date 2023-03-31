ASEAN and Sri Lanka discuss strengthening of relations

Sri Lanka and ASEAN countries held discussions focused on strengthening relations.

State Minister of Foreign Affairs Tharaka Balasuriya chaired the meeting held at the Ministry with the participation of the Heads of Mission of the ASEAN countries based in Sri Lanka namely Head of Missions of Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, Thailand, Viet Nam and senior officials of the Ministry.

The most Venerable Mugunuwela Anuruddha Thero, Secretary of the All Island Buddhasasana Council also took part at the discussion on the invitation of the State Minister.

The discussion focused on strengthening connectivity with ASEAN countries including Buddhist religious connectivity that has existed for over thousands of years.

State Minister Balasuriya stated that the exchange of visits could also include sharing the rich traditions and cultures of Sri Lanka and the ASEAN countries such as martial arts, Ayurveda and the arts. He added that the links established from the exchange of visits could lead to further collaboration between Sri Lanka and the ASEAN countries.

The Heads of Mission of ASEAN countries warmly welcomed the State Minister’s proposal on initiating visits of Sri Lankan Buddhist monks to ASEAN countries and strengthening Buddhist religious ties through a programme connecting Sri Lankan Buddhist temples with leading Buddhist temples of ASEAN countries with the participation of the private sector. (Colombo Gazette)