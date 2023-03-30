President says money wasted on CEB, CPC, SriLankan

President Ranil Wickremesinghe says the country’s resources are wasted on the Ceylon Electricity Board (CEB), Ceylon Petroleum Corporation (CPC), and SriLankan Airlines.

Addressing the CEO Forum hosted by CA Sri Lanka, President Wickremesinghe said that money is needed for education, health and social safety for the poor and vulnerable and not to support the CPC, SriLankan or CEB.

The President’s Media Division quoted the President as saying that too much of the country’s resources have been wasted on the CEB, CPC, and SriLankan.

The President also said that that blaming each other will not lead the country to success.

He said it is essential to look beyond the International Monetary Fund (IMF) program and focus on creating a prosperous society for the next generation.

“The government’s goal is to achieve this objective,” the President said.

The President also highlighted missed opportunities in Sri Lanka’s development, including not building on D.S. Senanayake’s proposals and not implementing the Shenoi Report in 1965.

He said the ethnic issue in 1978 slowed progress, and the country missed an opportunity to regain its footing, emphasizing that this is the last chance for Sri Lanka to make a decisive choice and move forward, or risk falling back again. (Colombo Gazette)