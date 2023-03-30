Petitions filed against Finance Ministry Secretary to be considered in May

Two petitions filed against Finance Ministry Secretary Mahinda Siriwardana, are to be considered in May.

The contempt of court petitions had been filed by Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) General Secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara and National People’s Power (NPP) MP Vijitha Herath.

The Supreme Court today fixed the two petitions for consideration on 22 May.

The Attorney General sought more time today to arrange the documents pertaining to the case.

As a result, the court decided to fix the two petitions for consideration on 22 May.

The petitioners alleged that the Finance Secretary failed to comply with an order issued by the Supreme Court for the funds allocated in the budget for the Local Government elections to be released. (Colombo Gazette)