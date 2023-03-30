Parliament pays last respects to former Speaker

Parliament paid its last respects today to the late former Speaker Joseph Michael Perera.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana and President Ranil Wickremesinghe paid their last respects to Joseph Michael Perera in Parliament today.

Ajith Rajapakse, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa, Cabinet Members, Members of Parliament, and former Members of Parliament were present to pay their respects.

Former Presidents and Members of Parliament Mahinda Rajapaksa and Maithripala Sirisena and former Speaker Karu Jayasuriya were also present to pay their final respects.

Ambassadors, the Parliament secretariate headed by Dhammika Dasanayake, Secretary-General of Parliament , former members of staff and staff affiliated to the Parliament and relatives of the Late former Speaker were present at this occasion.

Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana, and President Ranil Wickremesinghe signed a note of condolence after paying their last respects. Thereafter, Deputy Speaker, Leader of the Opposition, Party Leaders, former Presidents, Members of Parliament, Ambassadors, The Secretariate and other dignitaries also joined to pay last respects.

The funeral ended with the Speaker and others leading the remains along the red carpet and placing it back in the hearse. (Colombo Gazette)