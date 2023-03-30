Minor tremor felt off the coast of Beruwala

A minor tremor was felt in the sea area off the coast of Beruwala today.

The Geological Survey and Mines Bureau (GSMB) said that the tremor was recorded as 3.7 magnitude on the Richter scale.

The tremor was reported at around 01:00 p.m. this afternoon, nearly 34 kilometres off Beruwala.

Several tremors were reported in the Buttala area earlier this year.

On 22nd February a 3.2 magnitude tremor was recorded in Buttala.

On 11th February a tremor was reported in Wellawaya in the Monaragala district.

The National Building Research Organization (NBRO) said the 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded at around 3.48 a.m. on 11th February.

A minor earth tremor was reported in parts of the Monaragala district on 10th February as well.

The magnitude 3.0 tremor on 10th February was felt in the Buttala, Wellawaya and Handapanagala areas in the Monaragala district. (Colombo Gazette)