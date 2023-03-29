Sajin freed from Mihin Lanka case

Former MP Sajin Vass Gunawardena was freed from the Mihin Lanka case in which he was accused of allegedly causing a loss of Rs. 883 million to the Government when he served as the Chief Executive Officer of the airline.

The Colombo High Court ordered Gunawardena to be freed after hearing objections filed by his lawyers.

The Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption filed the case against the former MP in the year 2016.

The case was filed over an alleged financial loss of Rs.883 million caused to Mihin Lanka while Gunawardena served as Chief Executive Officer of the airline.

He was accused of entering into an illegal contract worth Rs.883 million with a Singaporean company to obtain ground handling equipment for the airline.

Sajin Vass Gunawardena currently serves as the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) Chief Organiser for the Matara Electorate. (Colombo Gazette)