Fuel prices slashed

Fuel prices have been slashed based on the fuel pricing formula, Minister of Power and Energy Kanchana Wijesekara said.

Accordingly, Octane 92 petrol will be reduced by Rs. 60 a litre, Octane 95 petrol by Rs. 135 a litre, Auto Diesel by Rs. 80 a litre, Super Diesel by Rs. 45 a litre and Kerosene by Rs. 10 a litre from midnight tonight.

Octane 92 petrol will now be sold for Rs. 340 a litre, Octane 95 petrol Rs. 375 a litre, Auto diesel Rs. 325 a litre, Super diesel Rs. 465 a litre and Kerosene Rs. 295 a litre.

Meanwhile, Lanka IOC said that it has also decided to revise fuel prices from midnight tonight. (Colombo Gazette)

